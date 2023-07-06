FoE no excuse for violence, irked India tells West over Khalistani threats

In the name of freedom of expression, space should not be given to those advocating violence or legitimising terrorism, India said on Thursday in a message to countries such as Canada, Australia, the US and the UK where pro-Khalistan groups issued posters with threats against senior Indian diplomats.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The safety of the diplomats and security of the Indian missions are of utmost priority to the government and New Delhi has taken it up with countries concerned, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson in the ministry of external affairs (MEA), said.

Khalistani activists attempted to burn down the Indian consulate in San Francisco on July 2.

Posters inciting violence against senior Indian diplomats have surfaced in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK ahead of a 'rally' being organised by Khalistani groups in these countries.

"In the name of freedom of expression, we should not be giving space to those who advocate violence or propagate separatism or legitimise terrorism," Bagchi said.

He said the posters "inciting violence against our diplomats and our diplomatic premises abroad are unacceptable and we condemn them in the strongest terms."

Bagchi said it is incumbent on host governments to provide security to Indian diplomats and India's missions.

"This is primarily a responsibility that we expect that host governments will discharge as per their obligations under the Vienna Conventions and that we are reminding them of what they need to do and also bringing to their attention specific instances which might come to our attention," he said.

"With respect to Canada, the matter has been strongly taken up with the Canadian authorities both in New Delhi and in Ottawa," he said.

Bagchi said New Delhi has called upon the Canadian government to take all required steps to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats and security of India's diplomatic missions in Canada.

"It is a matter of concern that freedom of expression and speech is once again being misused by anti-India elements based in Canada and elsewhere. We continue to press the Canadian side to ensure that our diplomats can carry out their normal functions without fear or intimidation," he said.

Asked about reported comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Canada's principle of freedom of expression, Bagchi said the issue is about advocating violence and propagating separatism.

"Let me make the larger point that the issue is not about freedom of expression but its misuse for advocating violence, for propagating separatism and for legitimising terrorism. That's what we would like to emphasise," he said.

The MEA spokesperson said India has taken up with London the threats issued to the Indian diplomats.

"We have taken up this latest issue of threats against our diplomats with the UK authorities. We have noted these comments by the UK foreign secretary but we would naturally judge them by what happens on the ground," he said.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Monday said any direct attacks on the high commission of India in London are "completely unacceptable".

"We have noted posters circulating in other countries...We are in touch with all these countries," Bagchi said.

He said the arson attempt at the Indian consulate in San Francisco was quickly brought under control by local authorities, adding the US administration has responded "very promptly" at senior levels.

"The safety of our diplomats and security of our missions is of utmost priority to the government," he said.

Bagchi refused to comment on specifics of security elements in the Indian missions and consulates.

He, however, said New Delhi is in touch with local authorities in these countries about requisite security measures and what India expects to ensure that there is no threat to its diplomats and missions.

Bagchi said the focus has been to ensure that instances of vandalism or attacks on the premises of Indian missions do not take place, particularly under the guise of rallies under freedom of expression.