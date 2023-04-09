News
Modi offers prayers in Delhi church on Easter amid BJP bid to woo Christians

Modi offers prayers in Delhi church on Easter amid BJP bid to woo Christians

Source: PTI
April 09, 2023 20:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in New Delhi on Sunday on the occasion of Easter.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lights a candle on the occasion of Easter, at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church, in New Delhi, April 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

An official video showed the prime minister being welcomed at the church and him greeting priests and worshippers on the holy day.

 

Modi later joined them as they offered prayers. He also planted a tree on the premises.

After the visit, Modi tweeted, "Today, on the very special occasion of Easter, I had the opportunity to visit the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Delhi. I also met spiritual leaders from the Christian community."

The prime minister's rare visit to the church is imbued with political significance as well, as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has been actively wooing Christians.

Modi in his recent speeches has underlined the minority community's growing connect with the BJP by citing the party's poll successes in Goa and recently, in the two northeastern states of Nagaland and Meghalaya. These states have a large Christian population.

Modi has underscored his government's commitment to the mottos of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and development for all without any discrimination.

The BJP is looking for support from the community in Kerala, the state with their largest population in the country, as it works to make a fresh headway there after tasting little success in previous elections.

The party's leaders in the state also met with community leaders on Sunday.

Anil Antony, son of senior Kerala Congress leader AK Antony, a Christian, joined the BJP a few days back.

Earlier in the day, Modi tweeted, "Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day."

Source: PTI
 
