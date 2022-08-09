MPs, MLAs wanted to end ties with NDA: Nitish

Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that all party MPs and MLAs are in consensus that they should leave the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

IMAGE: JD-U leader Nitish Kumar being felicitated by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

"All MPs and MLAs reached a consensus that we should leave the NDA. Soon after, I resigned as Bihar CM," Kumar told mediapersons after submitting his resignation to the Bihar governor.

"All the meetings with the MPs, MLAs and MLCs of both the houses were held today. Everyone's wish was that we should leave the NDA. So as everyone wished, we accepted the same and submitted the resignation from the post of the Chief Minister in the NDA government," he added.

After tendering his resignation, Nitish Kumar left the Raj Bhavan and arrived at the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kumar broke his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party after holding a meet with JD-U leaders to discuss his next political moves.

He then sought time from Governor Phagu Chauhan.

Around 4 pm, Kumar arrived at Raj Bhavan and met Governor Phagu Chauhan and apprised him of his decision to quit as the chief minister.

All MLAs and MPs of the party supported Kumar's decision and said that they were with him.

They also asserted that they will continue to support Kumar in his decision.

According to sources, many JD-U legislators told Kumar that the alliance with the BJP had weakened them since 2020.

Without naming Chirag Paswan, the legislators are reported to have recalled the actions of the former Lok Janshakti Party chief during the 2020 state assembly polls while warning the CM that if they were not alert, it would not be good for the party.

Paswan had fielded rebel BJP candidates on all seats fought by the JD-U in the 2020 polls, in what some have alleged was part of a plot by the BJP to wedge its way into the ruling coalition in the state.