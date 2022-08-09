Amit Shah spoke to Nitish, failed to convince him, say reports

According to RJD sources, the opposition Mahagathbandhan has given a letter of support to Nitish Kumar. It will be formally announced soon.

M I Khan reports from Patna.

IMAGE: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

The sprawling Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in Patna wore a deserted look on Tuesday as the party expected to suffer a major setback.

As per unconfirmed reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had telephoned Nitish Kumar on Monday night and spoke to him for about six minutes.

It appears that Shah failed to convince Nitish to continue with the National Democratic Alliance and his assurance that Nitish will be CM till 2025 did not work.

Sources within the BJP told Rediff.com that party ministers in the Nitish-led government are likely to resign on Tuesday.

"As it is clear now that the JD-U has decided to end ties with the BJP, only a formal announcement is left to be made. Nitish will visit Raj Bhavan to meet the governor and the opposition alliance of the RJD, the Congress and the Left parties will announce their support to him. The BJP has to get out of the government," a senior BJP leader said.

There was no trace of party leaders and workers inside the hi-tech BJP office on the busy Veerchand Patel Marg in the heart of Patna.

Even party supporters who usually crowded the office were not seen inside or outside the main iron gate on Tuesday.

"Few leaders and workers have turned up here since Monday. But the situation changed on Tuesday morning, even the usual crowd is absent from the party office. It is an indication that the BJP and party leaders and workers are expecting a major setback," said a tea-seller outside the BJP headquarters.

A rickshaw-puller waiting under a tree nearby said there was no activity inside or outside the party office on Tuesday. There is an atmosphere of gloom.

"Hardly any party workers visited the office yesterday. But today, no one is here except those party members who manage the place," he said.

A shopkeeper selling Khadi clothes near the office said, "Party leaders and workers used to gather here since early morning till late evening. But all this is missing since Monday."

Instead of meeting at the party headquarters, some BJP leaders met at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad's residence and discussed the political environment in the state.

Not far away from the BJP office, the offices of the Janata Dal-United and the Rashtriya Janata Dal were crowded with party leaders and workers.

They appeared upbeat with possible fresh tie-up of the JD-U and the RJD in Bihar.

Leaders and workers of both parties are in a mood of celebration and planning to distribute sweets soon.

According to RJD sources, the opposition Mahagathbandhan has given a letter of support to Nitish Kumar. It will be formally announced soon.

Meanwhile, the JD-U held a meeting of party MPs and MLAs at the official residence of Nitish Kumar and the RJD too held a meeting of its MLAs at former CM Rabri Devis official residence.

"In the meeting, all JD-U MLAs and MPs have authorised Nitish Kumar to take any decision," a JD-U leader said.