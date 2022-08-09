News
Rediff.com  » News » Endgame for BJP-JDU in Bihar? Nitish to meet Guv

Endgame for BJP-JDU in Bihar? Nitish to meet Guv

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 09, 2022 12:38 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan, sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar wave at the crowd during an election rally for the Bihar assembly polls. Photograph: PTI Photo

The move has further intensified the speculation that tensions among ruling coalition partners in Bihar -- the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal-United -- have peaked.

Parallel meetings of the Janata Dal-United and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal were on in Patna.

 

Meanwhile, the Congress and Left party leaders and MLAs also converged at the residence of Rabri Devi for a meeting convened by the opposition RJD.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is also holding a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad's residence and among those present there include party's state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
