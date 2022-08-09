Endgame for BJP-JDU in Bihar? Nitish to meet Guv

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan, sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar wave at the crowd during an election rally for the Bihar assembly polls. Photograph: PTI Photo

The move has further intensified the speculation that tensions among ruling coalition partners in Bihar -- the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal-United -- have peaked.

Parallel meetings of the Janata Dal-United and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal were on in Patna.

Meanwhile, the Congress and Left party leaders and MLAs also converged at the residence of Rabri Devi for a meeting convened by the opposition RJD.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is also holding a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad's residence and among those present there include party's state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal.