Endgame for BJP-JDU in Bihar? Nitish to meet Guv

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought an appointment with Governor Phagu Chauhan, sources said on Tuesday.
The move has further intensified the speculation that tensions among ruling coalition partners in Bihar -- the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal-United -- have peaked.
Parallel meetings of the Janata Dal-United and the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal were on in Patna.
Meanwhile, the Congress and Left party leaders and MLAs also converged at the residence of Rabri Devi for a meeting convened by the opposition RJD.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is also holding a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad's residence and among those present there include party's state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal.