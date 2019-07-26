Last updated on: July 26, 2019 13:48 IST

Cutting across party lines, members in Lok Sabha on Friday condemned the sexist remarks by Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan against Bihar MP Rama Devi and demanded exemplary action against him.

During the Zero Hour, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said the remarks of Khan in Lok Sabha on Thursday during the debate of Triple Talaq Bill were a "blot" on all legislators, including men.

"This is a blot on all legislators including men. We cannot remain silent spectators to it. We have to speak in one voice that this is unacceptable," Irani said.

Supporting Irani, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said either Khan should tender an apology or he should be suspended from the House.

Several other women MPs expressed unhappiness over Azam Khan's remarks and demanded that Speaker take strict action against him.

Speaker Om Birla he will hold a meeting with leaders of all parties and then take a decision.

Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule, Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee and Biju Janata Dal B Mahtab were among the members who chimed with the views condemning Khan's remarks.

Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said action should be taken against anyone demeaning women and raised the issue of members using objectionable words against Sonia Gandhi in the past.

However, this drew protests from the members of the treasury benches who said the issue should not be politicised.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed Khan's remarks as "utterly condemnable" and urged the Speaker to take exemplary action.

What the MPs said:

"Let us not reduce this to a problem of just women. This is a blot on all legislators including men. This is not a House where men come in and 'Kisi aurat ki aankhon mein jhanka jaye'.

"The entire nation watched yesterday what happened. This House passed the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Bill. I appeal to all to speak in one voice. You cannot misbehave with a woman and get away with it by just dramatising it.

-- Union Minister Smriti Irani

"Nobody can stand in the Parliament and tell a woman "look into my eyes and talk. Speaker sir, all women here are expecting something big from you on this."

-- TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty

"It is very encouraging to see everyone stand up and speak in once voice condemning what happened yesterday. We look towards you (LS Speaker) for an exemplary action against him."

-- Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman