Will request Speaker to dismiss Azam Khan: Rama Devi

July 26, 2019 11:14 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Rama Devi, who was officiating the proceedings in Lok Sabha on Thursday, has condemned Azam Khan's disgraceful and sexist remark against her and said she would request the Speaker of the House to dismiss him.

WATCH: Azam Khan stirs row with his sexist remarks in Lok Sabha

"Everyone must respect the person sitting on the chair in the Parliament. I tried to stop Azam Khan from giving such remarks but he was not ready to listen. Everyone knows that Azam Khan disrespects women. We all know what he said about Jaya Prada ji. He has no right to stay in Lok Sabha, I will request Speaker to dismiss him or he must apologise," she said on Friday.

During the debate on the Triple Talaq bill in the Lower House on Thursday, Rama Devi had asked Khan to speak looking at the Chair and address the House through the presiding officer.

Khan, however, made remarks that were sexist, triggering protests by the treasury benches.

The Rampur lawmaker, in his defence, had said Rama Devi was like a sister to him.

Khan did not apologise for his remark but said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary. He also staged a walkout along with his party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who defended his remarks.