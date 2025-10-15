HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Woman raped, robbed at knife point on train in AP

Woman raped, robbed at knife point on train in AP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 15, 2025 13:15 IST

x

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly raped at knife point and robbed aboard a passenger train running between Guntur and Peddakurapadu Railway Stations of Andhra Pradesh, the railway police said in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The incident occurred on October 13 when the woman, belonging to Rajamahendravaram, boarded the Santragachi Special Express to travel to Charlapally in Hyderabad.

 

She was in the ladies coach and initially travelling alone.

When the train halted at Guntur Railway Station, an unidentified man, aged about 40 years, approached the coach and attempted to open the door.

Even after the complainant informed him it was a ladies coach and tried to lock the door, he convinced her to open it, entered the coach and closed it from inside.

As the train was moving between Guntur and Peddakurapadu Railway Stations, the man allegedly threatened her with a knife and "raped" her, the complainant said.

The accused also beat her up and robbed her of cash Rs 5,600 and a mobile phone.

When the train was approaching Peddakurapadu Railway Station, the accused jumped off it and escaped.

The woman continued her journey to Charlapally and approached Secunderabad Government Railway Police to seek legal action.

Based on the complaint, a 'Zero FIR' (an FIR registered irrespective of place of crime) was registered in connection with the incident for further investigation and was being transferred to Nadikudi Police Station of Andhra Pradesh, GRP officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

How Sexual Assault Impacts A Woman's Brain
How Sexual Assault Impacts A Woman's Brain
Out for dinner, medical student gang-raped in Bengal
Out for dinner, medical student gang-raped in Bengal
'How Did She Come Out At 12.30 Am?': Mamata's Shocker
'How Did She Come Out At 12.30 Am?': Mamata's Shocker
South Asian University student sexually assaulted in Delhi
South Asian University student sexually assaulted in Delhi
Woman claims rape at IIM-Calcutta campus, father says...
Woman claims rape at IIM-Calcutta campus, father says...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Fruit Kheer: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

India's 10 Richest YouTubers

webstory image 3

Rosemary Power: An Herb To Boost Health

VIDEOS

When Comfort Meets Style: Daisy Shah's Casual Look in Mumbai0:45

When Comfort Meets Style: Daisy Shah's Casual Look in Mumbai

'BRICS Attack On Dollar':Trump Loses Cool At Putin's Allies Over De-dollarisation Bid3:44

'BRICS Attack On Dollar':Trump Loses Cool At Putin's...

President Murmu hosts Mongolian President at Rashtrapati Bhavan3:34

President Murmu hosts Mongolian President at Rashtrapati...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO