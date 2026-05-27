Teen Daughter Of IPS Officer Found Dead In Bhopal

The 17-year-old daughter of an IPS officer in Bhopal has tragically died in a suspected suicide at her home, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

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Key Points The 17-year-old daughter of an IPS officer in Bhopal was found dead in a suspected suicide.

The teenager was discovered at the officer's official residence in the Char Imli area.

She was home alone as her parents were at work and her brother was away.

No suicide note was found, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The 17-year-old daughter of IPS officer Sanjeev Kumar Kanchan allegedly committed suicide here, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was found hanging at Kanchan's official residence in Char Imli area on Tuesday afternoon, said an official of Habibganj police station.

Details Surrounding The Teenager's Death

The girl, a Class 12 student who had recently celebrated her 17th birthday, was alone at home as her father -- posted at the state police headquarters -- was at his office and her mother, who works with the state judicial services, was on duty at the Bhopal Gas Relief Department. The girl's elder brother was also away, said Habibganj police station in-charge Sandeep Chouksey.

The housekeeper found the girl hanging by a dupatta in a room on the second floor of the house at around 2 pm, the official said.

No suicide note was found in the room.

Further probe was on, Chouksey said.