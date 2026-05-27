HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Teen Daughter Of IPS Officer Found Dead In Bhopal

Teen Daughter Of IPS Officer Found Dead In Bhopal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 16:55 IST

x

The 17-year-old daughter of an IPS officer in Bhopal has tragically died in a suspected suicide at her home, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Photograph: Courtesy, Pixabay.com

Photograph: Courtesy, Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • The 17-year-old daughter of an IPS officer in Bhopal was found dead in a suspected suicide.
  • The teenager was discovered at the officer's official residence in the Char Imli area.
  • She was home alone as her parents were at work and her brother was away.
  • No suicide note was found, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The 17-year-old daughter of IPS officer Sanjeev Kumar Kanchan allegedly committed suicide here, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was found hanging at Kanchan's official residence in Char Imli area on Tuesday afternoon, said an official of Habibganj police station.

 

Details Surrounding The Teenager's Death

The girl, a Class 12 student who had recently celebrated her 17th birthday, was alone at home as her father -- posted at the state police headquarters -- was at his office and her mother, who works with the state judicial services, was on duty at the Bhopal Gas Relief Department. The girl's elder brother was also away, said Habibganj police station in-charge Sandeep Chouksey.

The housekeeper found the girl hanging by a dupatta in a room on the second floor of the house at around 2 pm, the official said.

No suicide note was found in the room.

Further probe was on, Chouksey said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Kanpur Woman And Two Daughters Die In Suspected Suicide
Kanpur Woman And Two Daughters Die In Suspected Suicide
Daughter-In-Law Of Retired Judge Found Dead In Bhopal; Murder Alleged
Daughter-In-Law Of Retired Judge Found Dead In Bhopal; Murder Alleged
BSP MP arrested along with wife, son in dowry death case
BSP MP arrested along with wife, son in dowry death case
Kanpur Man Accused Of Murdering Daughters Attempts Suicide In Jail
Kanpur Man Accused Of Murdering Daughters Attempts Suicide In Jail
2 IIT students die by suicide in Kanpur, Hyderabad
2 IIT students die by suicide in Kanpur, Hyderabad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Scientific Nursery Farming Transforming Rajkot's Chili Economy2:15

Scientific Nursery Farming Transforming Rajkot's Chili...

Watch: CPM workers attack ED vehicle during protest amid raids at Kerala ex-CM Vijayan's house0:24

Watch: CPM workers attack ED vehicle during protest amid...

Shruti Haasan Charms Fans with Her Effortless Casual Style1:30

Shruti Haasan Charms Fans with Her Effortless Casual Style

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO