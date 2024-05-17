News
Rediff.com  » News » Ticketless Passenger Murders Railway Staffer

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 17, 2024 11:50 IST
A manhunt has been launched for a person who fatally stabbed a railway coach attendant and injured three others, including a travelling ticket examiner, after he was asked to show his ticket on board an express train in Belagavi, the police said on Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred onboard the Chalukya Express train near the Londa railway station in Belagavi district on Thursday evening.

According to Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, the passenger picked up an argument with the TTE when he was asked to show his ticket. The accused then pulled out a knife and attacked the staffer.

When the coach attendant intervened, the passenger stabbed him to death. Two others were also injured in the incident. The TTE sustained minor cuts on his hands and they are said to be doing fine now.

After the attack, the accused passenger jumped off the train near the Khanapur railway station and escaped, Police Commissioner Marbaniang told PTI.

"We have formed multiple teams to nab the accused," Police Commissioner Marbaniang said.

 
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
