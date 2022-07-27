News
MP: Dalit girl stopped from attending school; 7 held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 27, 2022 10:33 IST
Police have arrested seven persons after a minor Dalit girl was allegedly told not to attend school by a group of local residents on the ground that other girls, too, were not studying in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur, an official said on Tuesday.

 

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: PTI Photo

A clash between members of two families -- the girl's and those of the arrested accused -- erupted following the alleged incident in Bawaliyakhedi village, leaving some people injured, the police said.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Avdhesh Kumar Shesha, while quoting a complaint, said the incident occurred when a 16-year-old girl of the Scheduled Caste community was going home after attending local school on Saturday afternoon.

Some persons allegedly accosted and snatched the girl's school bag and told her not to attend school as other girls of the village were not doing so, he said.

 

Later, a clash erupted between the girl's family and relatives of the accused, he said.

Following the complaint, the police arrested seven people on Monday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and also the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

A cross-complaint by the other side, alleging assault, was also registered against the girl's brother and three others, the police officer said.

Shesha said those injured in the clash were being treated in the district hospital, but did not give their exact number.

The girl issued a video in which she alleged the accused snatched her school bag and objected to her attending classes.

She alleged the accused assaulted her brother when he objected to their comments and also beat up other family members.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
