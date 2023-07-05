News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Man accused of urinating on tribal youth arrested

Man accused of urinating on tribal youth arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 05, 2023 09:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of urinating on a tribal youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, an official said.

On Tuesday, an official from the MP Chief Minister's Office said a case was registered against the accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla, under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

 

Action against the stringent National Security Act was also initiated, he added.

The police registered the case after a video showing the man urinating on the youth went viral.

The accused was arrested at around 2 am on Wednesday on the basis of leads. He is being questioned, Additional Superintendent of Police Anjulata Patle said.

"We were searching for him and cops from different police stations around his village were on alert," the official said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a tweet on Tuesday evening said, 'A viral video from Sidhi district has come to my notice...I have instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take the strictest action and also invoke the National Security Act.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Convictions in atrocities on SC/STs a measly 25.7%, 20.8%
Convictions in atrocities on SC/STs a measly 25.7%, 20.8%
'Dalits will find it harder to defend their dignity'
'Dalits will find it harder to defend their dignity'
'Hundreds of Dalits, Tribals' embrace Buddhism in Guj
'Hundreds of Dalits, Tribals' embrace Buddhism in Guj
Rival NCP factions to hold meets today, whips issued
Rival NCP factions to hold meets today, whips issued
Can Anyone Wear a Sari Better Than Sneha?
Can Anyone Wear a Sari Better Than Sneha?
'Biren Singh must step down!'
'Biren Singh must step down!'
The NCP Leaders Under The Central Agencies' Scanner
The NCP Leaders Under The Central Agencies' Scanner
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Crimes against SCs, STs up in 2020; UP, MP top charts

Crimes against SCs, STs up in 2020; UP, MP top charts

'Build ramps, not barriers, for Dalits'

'Build ramps, not barriers, for Dalits'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances