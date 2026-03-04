'If I Go To Iran They Will Kill Me'

India-based Iranian actresses Mandana Karimi and Elnaz Norouzi share their deep concerns and anxieties about the escalating crisis in Iran, and reveal the personal toll on their lives and the Iranian diaspora.

IMAGE: Rescue forces work following the Israel strike on a school in Minab, Iran, February 28, 2026. Photograph: Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points Mandana Karimi expresses emotional distress over the turmoil in Iran and feels limited in her ability to help from abroad.

Elnaz Norouzi maintains close contact with family in Iran and voices concerns about their safety amidst the ongoing crisis.

Both actresses have been critical of the Iranian leadership and advocate for greater freedom in Iran.

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, Iranian actresses based in India, Mandana Karimi and Elnaz Norouzi, have spoken about their lives away from home and their concerns over the ongoing crisis in Iran.

'It is not easy'

Mandana Karimi, who moved to India more than a decade ago and built a career in modelling, films and reality television, said the situation in Iran has left her emotionally affected.

In an interview with the Bollywood Hungama web site, Karimi indicated that watching developments from afar has been difficult.

'It's not easy to see your country going through turmoil and feel like you cannot do much from outside,' she said.

Karimi became wellknown in India after she appeared in Big Boss 9 (2015). She also acted in movies like Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 and Main Aur Charles.

Karimi, who has previously expressed support for the women's rights protests in Iran, said her outspoken political views have shaped her personal and professional life in India.

'I have always spoken what I felt was right. Sometimes that comes with consequences,' she stated, referring to strained relationships and missed opportunities.

Despite this, she acknowledged that India has given her a platform and career.

'India doesn't feel like home anymore'

Asked by the NDTV news television channel whether she was seriously planning to move out of India, Karimi said, "Yes, I am, because of security reasons. I can't share details until I am out."

The actor, who has never shied away from expressing her political views, has been vocal in her criticism of the Iranian regime under Ali Khamenei.

When NDTV questioned about whether she had received any support during this period, Mandana's answer was clear. 'No. None. Not from friends, the government or the media. That's why. It doesn't feel like home here anymore. It's been hard,' she said.

At the same time, she said she hopes to return to Iran one day under different circumstances. 'I would like to go back when it is safe and when there is real change,' she said.

'I can't set foot in Iran'

Elnaz Norouzi, who has appeared in Indian films and streaming projects after growing up partly in Europe, also addressed the impact of the crisis.

Norouzi said she remains in constant touch with friends and family in Iran and follows developments closely.

In an interview to the Bombay Times newspaper, Norouzi said, 'Like India, Iran was always diverse. It was never an Islamic country.'

Elnaaz was eight years old when she moved out of Iran to Germany and later found her way to Mumbai for an acting career.

She is best known for her acting performance as Zoya Mirza in the web series, Sacred Games (2018).

Barring her parents all her relatives live in Iran. The last time she visited Iran was in 2018.

'When something happens, the first thing you think about is whether your loved ones are safe,' she said.

Norouzi has earlier voiced criticism of Iran's political leadership and supported calls for greater freedoms.

In light of her public stance, she said returning to Iran is not currently an option for her.

'I can't set foot in Iran. If I do, I think they will kill me,' she said in the interview.

Sentiments on the Crisis

Both actresses described feeling a sense of distance and helplessness as the conflict intensifies.

'You build a life somewhere else, but your roots are still there,' Karimi said, reflecting on her years in India.

Norouzi echoed similar sentiments, adding, 'No matter where you work, your identity stays with you.'

The ongoing conflict, which has led to rising casualties and regional instability, has also triggered anxiety within the Iranian diaspora across the world.

For Karimi and Norouzi, the crisis is not just an international headline but a personal concern that affects family ties and future plans.