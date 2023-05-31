News
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai Gets Undersea Tunnel

Mumbai Gets Undersea Tunnel

By REDIFF NEWS
May 31, 2023 08:43 IST
On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation finished excavation work for the second and final undersea tunnel being built as part of the Mumbai Coastal Road project from Swarajya Bhoomi (Girgaon Chowpatty) to Priyadarshini Park, both in South Mumbai.

The twin tunnels are named Mavala, after Shivaji's mountain warfare experts.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present during the final breakthrough.

The portal around the breakthrough point was painted in the colours of the national flag.

 

IMAGE: BMC workers hold the Tricolour as the excavation is done. All Photographs: Arun Patil

 

 

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis press the red button, here and below.

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
