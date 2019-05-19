Most exit polls predict majority for BJP-led NDA

Last updated on: May 19, 2019 20:10 IST

Most exit polls forecast a majority for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in Lok Sabha polls with varying numbers as the seven-phase polling in the general elections ended Sunday.

IMAGE: A woman wearing a mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi dances as she attends an election campaign rally. Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters

Two exit polls telecast by Times Now gave the NDA 296 and 306 seats, while they projected 126 and 132 for the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance.

The CVoter-Republic exit poll has forecast 287 and 128 seats for the NDA and UPA respectively.

However, Neta-News X predicted that the National Democratic Alliance could fall short of the majority and win 242 seats. It gave the UPA 164 seats.

Exit Polls 2019 NDA UPA Mahagathbandhan Others CVoter-Republic 287 128 40 87 Times Now VMR 306 132 - 104 Chanakya 340 70 - 133 Republic-Jan Ki Baat 305 124 26 - News Nation 282-290 118-126 - 130-138 News 18 IPSOS 336 82 - 124 ABP News 267 127 - 148

Elections to 542 seats of the Lok Sabha ended on Sunday. The majority mark is 272.

An exit poll on News 18 forecast that the NDA will win 292-312 seats while it gave 62-72 seats for the UPA.

Many exit polls predicted that SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh is likely to trump the BJP in the country's politically most crucial state. The BJP had won 71 and its ally Apna Dal two of its 80 seats in 2014.

However, many news channels are yet to give a final figure.

The saffron alliance may not touch even half way mark of 40 in Uttar Pradesh this time, some exit polls said.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.