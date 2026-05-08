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Six Killed In Pakistan Mortar Shell Explosion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 17:20 IST

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A deadly mortar shell explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has killed at least six civilians and injured 13, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A mortar shell exploded in the Durrani Banda area of Hangu district in Pakistan.
  • At least six people were killed, including minors, and 13 others were injured in the explosion.
  • The incident occurred during a police operation against terrorists in the area.
  • Injured civilians were transported to hospitals in Hangu and Kohat for medical treatment.
  • The police operation against terrorists has been ongoing for 48 hours in multiple areas.

At least six people were killed and 13 others injured when a mortar shell exploded in a civilian area in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Details of the Mortar Shell Incident

The incident took place in the Durrani Banda area of Hangu district when police were engaged in an operation against the terrorists who fired mortar shells that landed in the civilian area on Thursday, a police official said.

 

He said those killed included minors and young men, while women, children and elderly persons were among the injured.

Response to the Civilian Casualties

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Hangu for treatment, while six critically injured were moved to hospitals in Kohat, he said.

Ongoing Security Operation

The official said the operation was ongoing against the terrorists for the last 48 hours in the Zargari, Shnawari and Durrani Banda areas.

The incident has left the entire area in mourning, with residents expressing grief and sorrow over the loss of lives.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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