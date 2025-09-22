HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
30 killed as Pak Air Force bombs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa village

30 killed as Pak Air Force bombs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa village

September 22, 2025 14:30 IST

At least 30 people, including women and children, were killed in airstrikes by the Pakistani Air Force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

IMAGE: The deceased consist of mostly civilians. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The incident took place around 2 am when the Pakistani fighter jets dropped eight LS-6 bombs on the Matre Dara village located in the Tirah Valley, targetting TTP hideouts.

However, reports said that the deceased were mainly civilians.

Disturbing pictures and videos shared on social media platforms showed injured children lying on makeshift beds as locals around assessing the damages.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations are still on.

 

Rescue teams were engaged in searching for bodies under rubble, raising fears of the death count rising further.

AGENCIES
