HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 13 soldiers killed as suicide bomber hits army convoy in Pak

13 soldiers killed as suicide bomber hits army convoy in Pak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 28, 2025 16:28 IST

x

At least 13 security personnel were killed and 24 others injured in a suicide attack on Saturday in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, security sources said.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle belonging to the Bomb Disposal Unit early in Khaddi area of North Waziristan district, the sources added.

Among the 24 injured are 14 civilians, including women and children, with several said to be in critical condition.

 

A curfew was imposed in the area at the time of the incident due to ongoing military movement, the sources said.

Security agencies launched a rescue operation following the explosion.

The militant group Usud al-Harb, a sub-faction of the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, has claimed responsibility for the attack, they added.

This incident is being described as one of the deadliest in North Waziristan in recent months and has raised serious concerns about the security situation in the region.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

How Pakistan became THE capital of suicide attacks
How Pakistan became THE capital of suicide attacks
Pak blast: Head of suspected suicide bomber found
Pak blast: Head of suspected suicide bomber found
18 killed in suicide attack at Shia shrine in Pakistan
18 killed in suicide attack at Shia shrine in Pakistan
'Pak Generals Are Unhappy With Munir'
'Pak Generals Are Unhappy With Munir'
Pakistan: The world capital of suicide bombings
Pakistan: The world capital of suicide bombings

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Shefali Jariwala Death: Forensics team arrives at her residence3:08

Shefali Jariwala Death: Forensics team arrives at her...

'Emotional and heartwarming', Tharoor's all praises for Aamir's 'SZP'0:45

'Emotional and heartwarming', Tharoor's all praises for...

Apricot harvest in full swing in Kashmir8:21

Apricot harvest in full swing in Kashmir

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD