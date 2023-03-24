News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » More trouble for Rahul in rape victim's identity case

More trouble for Rahul in rape victim's identity case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 24, 2023 14:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi high court on Friday sought the national child rights panel's response to a plea seeking the registration of an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly revealing a Dalit girl's identity, who was raped and killed in 2021, by posting on Twitter a photo with her parents.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi delivering a lecture at Cambridge Judge Business School as a Visiting Fellow, on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Datta issued notice to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCOCR) and granted it four weeks to file a counter-affidavit in response to the petition.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on July 27.

At the outset, the counsel for NCPCR submitted that a formal notice has not been issued to them and urged the court to issue a notice to the child rights body on the petition to enable it to file an affidavit.

 

NCPCR had earlier told the court that despite Twitter's claim about taking down Gandhi's alleged tweet, the offence of making such disclosure survives.

Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar, a social activist, moved the high court in 2021 claiming that by posting the photo with the parents of the child victim, Gandhi violated the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, which prohibit the disclosure of the identity of minor victims of sexual offences.

Twitter had submitted that "nothing survived" in the petition as the tweet in question has been "geo-blocked" and was not available in India. Its counsel had also informed that initially Gandhi's entire account was suspended by the social media platform but it was later restored.

A nine-year-old Dalit girl died under suspicious circumstances on August 1, 2021, with her parents alleging that she was raped, murdered and cremated by a crematorium's priest in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village.

On October 5, 2021, a bench headed by then Chief Justice DN Patel issued notice to Twitter on the petition which alleged that Gandhi was "attempting to take political mileage out of the unfortunate incident".

The court had then refused to issue notice to Gandhi, the Delhi Police and NCPCR on the public interest litigation (PIL) at that stage. The plea has also sought initiation of appropriate legal action against Gandhi by NCPCR.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP
Why Bharat Jodo Yatra Bothers Modi-Shah
Why Bharat Jodo Yatra Bothers Modi-Shah
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
The Man Who Got Rahul Gandhi Sentenced
The Banking Accidents Have Started
The Banking Accidents Have Started
Finance Bill passed in LS with 64 amendments
Finance Bill passed in LS with 64 amendments
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP
SIP pie in mutual fund AUM clocks fresh highs in Feb
SIP pie in mutual fund AUM clocks fresh highs in Feb
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'BJP Is Scared Of Rahul Post Bharat Jodo Yatra'

'BJP Is Scared Of Rahul Post Bharat Jodo Yatra'

'Pathetic, casteist mindset': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi

'Pathetic, casteist mindset': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances