News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » More trouble for Kangana over 'Emergency' controversy

More trouble for Kangana over 'Emergency' controversy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 18, 2024 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A court in Chandigarh has issued notices to Bharatiya Janata Party MP and actor Kangana Ranaut and others on a complaint accusing them of maligning the image of Sikhs in her upcoming movie Emergency.

IMAGE: BJP MP and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut poses with 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi: From the Red Fort' book, edited by Ranaut herself. Photograph: @KanganaTeam/X

The notices were issued by the Chandigarh district court on Tuesday on a plea filed by advocate Ravinder Singh Bassi, who is also the president of the NGO Lawyers for Humanity.

The respondents have been asked to file their replies by December 5.

Bassi in his petition alleged that Ranaut and other respondents have in the movie Emergency tried to "malign the image of Sikhs" and particularly "targeted" the former Jathedar of the Akal Takth by portraying him as a "terrorist".

"The accused without studying the proper historical facts and figures had portrayed Sikhs in bad shape and also made wrong and false allegations against the supreme temporal seat of the Sikh community as in the trailer of the movie it was shown that the sitting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takth Sahib was demanding separate state which is totally false and it was shown just to malign the image of Sikhs and the Akal Takth Jathedars," Bassi alleged in the plea.

 

"That by this act and conduct of the accused, they hurt the sentiments and feelings of the Sikh community in general and the deponent," the petition filed by Bassi, the former president of the District Bar Association, Chandigarh, said.

He also alleged that "the actress, producer and director of the film Emergency, whose trailer has been released on the social media platform is a trouble creator and many times, created differences between communities by uttering provoking statements and speeches against the minorities".

The petitioner has demanded an FIR against Ranaut and two other respondents under section 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and doing acts of prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 197(1) (punishment for making or publishing false or misleading information that could jeopardise India' sovereignty, unity, integrity or security), 302 (uttering words etc with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Paying price for...: Kangana after HC order on her film
Paying price for...: Kangana after HC order on her film
Kangana defers Emergency as censors yet to clear it
Kangana defers Emergency as censors yet to clear it
Emergency Trailer: On Expected Lines
Emergency Trailer: On Expected Lines
NBFCs throng bond mkt to fund festival credit demand
NBFCs throng bond mkt to fund festival credit demand
Cong files complaint over statements targeting Rahul
Cong files complaint over statements targeting Rahul
'India's batters are ready for any spin challenge'
'India's batters are ready for any spin challenge'
Recipe: Bethica's Barnyard Millet Kanchipuram Idlis
Recipe: Bethica's Barnyard Millet Kanchipuram Idlis

More like this

Kangana 'sells personal property' as movie delayed

Kangana 'sells personal property' as movie delayed

BJP shuts up Kangana: 'Not authorised to speak'

BJP shuts up Kangana: 'Not authorised to speak'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances