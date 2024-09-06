News
Rediff.com  » News » Kangana defers Emergency as censors yet to clear it

Kangana defers Emergency as censors yet to clear it

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 06, 2024 11:32 IST
Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut on Friday said her directorial debut movie Emergency has been postponed and a new release date will be announced soon.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The political period drama, also written and co-produced by Ranaut, was scheduled to hit theatres across the country on Friday but the makers are yet to get a clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the matter is currently in court.

'With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed, we are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon, thanks for your understanding and patience,' Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, said in a post on X.

 

Ranaut, who essays the role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, had earlier this week accused the CBFC of stalling the certification to delay the release.

The film has been caught up in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, which accused it of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong.

On Wednesday, the Bombay high court had refused to grant any urgent relief in the wake of the directive issued by the Madhya Pradesh HC directing the censor board to consider objections to the movie before certifying it.

Emergency is produced by Zee Entertainment Enterprises and also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
