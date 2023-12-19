News
Rediff.com  » News » 49 more Oppn MPs suspended; 141 suspensions so far

49 more Oppn MPs suspended; 141 suspensions so far

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 19, 2023 14:03 IST
As many as 49 Lok Sabha MPs were suspended from the House for disrupting proceedings on Tuesday, a day after 78 opposition members were suspended from Parliament.

The MPs suspended on Tuesday include National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari and Karti Chidambaram and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav.

Among the other MPs suspended from the Lok Sabha included Supriya Sule of the Nationalist Congress Party, S Jagathrakshakan and DNV Senthil Kumar of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Giridhari Yadav of the Janata Dal-United, Danish Ali who has been suspended from the Bahujan Samaj party and Sushil Kumar Rinku of the Aam Aadmi Party.

 

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, while moving a motion for the suspension of the MPs, accused the protesting members of being "frustrated" over the recent assembly election results.

"INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13. They had agreed not to bring placards. They are frustrated with their loss, so taking such steps. These people will not come back in the House next time if this behaviour continues," Joshi said.

"They are insulting the chair and the people of India by bringing placards," he said.

As protests continued, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.

In an unprecedented move, 78 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament on Monday, the highest number of suspensions in a single day, drawing sharp criticism from the Congress and other parties that accused the BJP government of trying to bulldoze key legislations in an "Opposition-less" Parliament.

An additional 49 Lok Sabha members were suspended on Tuesday for disrupting House proceedings. INDIA bloc MPs have been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on the security breach in Parliament on December 13.

The action taken on Tuesday has brought the total number of suspended opposition MPs from both houses to 141 since last Thursday.

AAP member Sanjay Singh has been suspended as a Rajya Sabha member since July 24.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
