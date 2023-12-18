33 opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha

Thirty-three opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Monday, including Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MPs T R Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran, and Trinamool Congress' Saugata Roy for disrupting the proceedings.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha proceedings during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

While 30 of them were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session, three were suspended pending the report of the Privileges Committee.

The three -- K Jayakumar, Vijay Vasanth and Abdul Khaleque -- had climbed on the Speaker's podium to raise slogans.

After being named by the Chair, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion regarding the suspension and it was adopted by a voice vote.

The House was then adjourned for the day.