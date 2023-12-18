News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 33 opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha

33 opposition members suspended from Lok Sabha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: December 18, 2023 15:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Thirty-three opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Monday, including Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MPs T R Baalu and Dayanidhi Maran, and Trinamool Congress' Saugata Roy for disrupting the proceedings.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha proceedings during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

While 30 of them were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session, three were suspended pending the report of the Privileges Committee.

 

The three -- K Jayakumar, Vijay Vasanth and Abdul Khaleque -- had climbed on the Speaker's podium to raise slogans.

After being named by the Chair, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion regarding the suspension and it was adopted by a voice vote.

The House was then adjourned for the day.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is BJP Running Scared of Opposition's INDIA?
Is BJP Running Scared of Opposition's INDIA?
Will Opposition Undo BJP Laws If Voted To Power?
Will Opposition Undo BJP Laws If Voted To Power?
Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha during PM's speech
Opposition walks out of Lok Sabha during PM's speech
ASI submits Gyanvapi survey report in court
ASI submits Gyanvapi survey report in court
Labuschagne says he is fit for 2nd Test
Labuschagne says he is fit for 2nd Test
Israel sends new Ambassador to India
Israel sends new Ambassador to India
Cong crowdfunds, to accept only these amounts
Cong crowdfunds, to accept only these amounts
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Oppn demands Shah's statement on security breach

Oppn demands Shah's statement on security breach

Suspension of MPs not related to Parl breach: Birla

Suspension of MPs not related to Parl breach: Birla

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances