News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » 30 flights get bomb threats on Monday night

30 flights get bomb threats on Monday night

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 22, 2024 12:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

As many as 30 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines received bomb threats on Monday night, according to sources.

Photograph: Courtesy Vistara on Facebook

The flights of IndiGo, Vistara and Air India were among those that received the bomb threats, the sources in the know said.

An IndiGo spokesperson on Tuesday said four of its flights on Monday received security-related alerts. They are 6E 164 (Mangaluru to Mumbai), 6E 75, (Ahmedabad to Jeddah), 6E 67 (Hyderabad to Jeddah) and 6E 118 (Lucknow to Pune).

Passengers from these flights disembarked safely, according to four separate statements from the airline.

"We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed," the spokesperson said about the security alerts related to the four flights.

 

An Air India spokesperson confirmed that some Air India flights that operated on Monday were subject to security threats received on social media.

"Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities and security agencies," the spokesperson said in a statement.

A Vistara spokesperson said a few of its flights that operated on Monday received security threats on social media.

"We immediately alerted the relevant authorities and are following all security procedures as directed by them," the spokesperson said in a statement.

In little over a week, more than 120 flights operated by Indian carriers have received bomb threats.

Even though bomb threats are hoaxes, things cannot be taken non-seriously, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the government is planning legislative actions to deal with bomb threats to airlines, including placing the perpetrators in the no-fly list.

Amendments are being proposed to The Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act (SUASCA), 1982 whereby the perpetrators could be arrested and probe can be initiated without a court order for offences when an aircraft is on the ground.

Also, changes are being planned to aircraft security rules to ensure stringent punishment for perpetrators of bomb threats to flights.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bomb threat saga continues as more flights get threats
Bomb threat saga continues as more flights get threats
NSG to enhance 'Sky Marshals' in flights amid threats
NSG to enhance 'Sky Marshals' in flights amid threats
Govt plans crackdown to prevent hoax bomb threats
Govt plans crackdown to prevent hoax bomb threats
Dia's Magical Allure
Dia's Magical Allure
Adani to buy CK Birla group firm Orient Cement
Adani to buy CK Birla group firm Orient Cement
Saif, Soha, Saba Cheer For Mum Sharmila
Saif, Soha, Saba Cheer For Mum Sharmila
I was molested as a child: Sakshi Malik
I was molested as a child: Sakshi Malik
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Threat Calls: 'Someone Is Testing Security'

Threat Calls: 'Someone Is Testing Security'

Bomb threats: Govt to amend aviation security rules

Bomb threats: Govt to amend aviation security rules

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances