Home  » News » 6 Delhi schools receive bomb threats, 12-year-old student held

6 Delhi schools receive bomb threats, 12-year-old student held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 14, 2024 17:32 IST
At least six Delhi schools received a bomb threat on Saturday, officials said, marking the third instance of threat emails being sent to schools in the national capital this week.

IMAGE: Media persons seen outside DPS School RK Puram after it received bomb threat call via email, in New Delhi on December 9, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"We received a call about a bomb threat at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, at 6:09 am," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The fire department, local police, dog squads and bomb detection teams reached the school and launched a search operation, the official said.

Five more schools, including Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj and Gyan Bharati School in Saket, received the same email from the same sender, he further said.

A police official said nothing suspicious was found after search and inspection in any of the schools.

The mails were sent from the "childrenofallah@outlook.com" email id at 1:47 am.

According to a source, the email read, "Allah sees your efforts to resist his punishment. But they are futile. For no mortal being can escape the judgement of Allah. The Prophet Muhammad declares all who go against Allah enemies to the world. We see your attempt to stop us. It will not work. The Prophet Muhammad has allowed the children to burn in the sacred flame of Allah."

 

"On Saturday where students may not be there in your buildings is when the buildings shall be brought down. Our bomb vests are blessed by the Prophet Muhammad. They shall not fail their goal. Our children are brave servants of Allah. They shall complete their task," the source said quoting the email.

On Friday, about 30 schools received bomb threats over email, triggering a multi-agency search of their premises. Prior to that, at least 44 schools received similar emails on Monday.

The police had declared those threats as hoaxes after nothing suspicious was found during searches. PTI ALK

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old student was held for sending a bomb threat e-mail to his school in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, police sources said on Saturday.

The school was among the 30 that received bomb threats over email on Friday, the source said, adding that the boy was traced and detained shortly afterwards.

He was given counselling while his parents received a warning. Later, he was allowed to go, the source said.

The boy told police that he sent the mail after seeing media reports about several schools in Delhi getting bomb threats. He believed that he would not get caught as none of the accused in the earlier cases had been caught yet, the source said.

In May, more than 250 schools, hospitals and other installations had received similar e-mail threats, which are yet to be solved.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
