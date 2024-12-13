News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Many Delhi schools get bomb threat, 2nd time this week

Many Delhi schools get bomb threat, 2nd time this week

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 13, 2024 09:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Three schools in Delhi received bomb threats over email early on Friday, triggering a multi-agency search of the premises, officials said.

IMAGE: People stand outside a school which received a bomb threat in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI on X

The latest threats come on the back of at least 44 schools receiving similar emails on December 9. Police had declared those threats as hoaxes.

A Delhi Fire Services official said, "We received calls (regarding the threat emails) from Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar (4:21 am), Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri (6:23 am) and DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash (6:35 am)."

 

The fire department, police and bomb detection teams, along with dog squads, have reached the schools and are conducting checks, he said.

The schools' authorities have sent messages to guardians to not send their wards for classes.

A police official said checks were underway.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Delhi bomb scare: Senders 'wanted to create panic'
Delhi bomb scare: Senders 'wanted to create panic'
Our security did it: Official on hoax bomb call drop
Our security did it: Official on hoax bomb call drop
Bomb threats: HC seeks police's school evacuation plan
Bomb threats: HC seeks police's school evacuation plan
Bollywood's Best Pictures Of 2024
Bollywood's Best Pictures Of 2024
7 Ways to Improve Gut Health
7 Ways to Improve Gut Health
Boland dropped! Hazlewood returns for Gabba Test
Boland dropped! Hazlewood returns for Gabba Test
Santa Claus Rally in SMID Stocks
Santa Claus Rally in SMID Stocks
More like this
40 Delhi schools get bomb threat, $30,000 demand
40 Delhi schools get bomb threat, $30,000 demand
Day after blast, Delhi school gets hoax bomb threat
Day after blast, Delhi school gets hoax bomb threat

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances