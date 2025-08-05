Molestation Accused Nabbed After Gunfight

On August 3, a disturbing incident of molestation was captured on CCTV in Moradabad, showing a man behaving in an indecent manner with a burqa-clad woman in broad daylight.

IMAGE: The police with the accused, Aadil, in hospital. Photograph: Courtesy, Moradabad police/X.

The footage quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage and demands for immediate police action.

The Nagphani police station, which falls under the jurisdiction of Moradabad, responded swiftly by launching a manhunt.

This resulted in the arrest of the accused, Aadil, following a brief police encounter.

According to police officials, the accused had a history of criminal behaviour and had been evading arrest.

The CCTV footage clearly showed Aadil harassing the woman on a busy street, with bystanders initially unaware of the incident's severity.

Once the video surfaced online, the police identified the suspect and moved swiftly to apprehend him.

Acting on a tip-off, the police traced Aadil to a location on the outskirts of the city.

When confronted, Aadil reportedly opened fire on the police team with an illegal weapon.

In the ensuing encounter, the police managed to overpower and arrest him.

A motorcycle without a number plate, along with an illegal firearm and live cartridges, were recovered from his possession.

The Moradabad police confirmed the incident and subsequent arrest on its X handle, where they praised the efforts of the field team.

'This kind of behaviour towards women is utterly unacceptable. The police will act with full force against anyone threatening public safety, especially those targeting women,' the department stated.

The Moradabad police also tweeted a picture of Aadil lying on a hospital bed after the police encounter.

The police later registered multiple charges against Aadil, including molestation and possession of illegal arms.

The case has reignited the public debate over women's safety in Uttar Pradesh with Netizens questioning the police over the law and order situation in the state.

'What has happened to women's safety in UP?' was a question asked by many.

One user commented on social media, 'Where is the fear of law and order?'

In response, the Moradabad police reassured citizens of their commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting the dignity of women.

The accused, Aadil, remains in custody, and investigations continue into his possible criminal associations and previous record.