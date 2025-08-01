HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Prajwal Revanna convicted in sexual abuse case

Prajwal Revanna convicted in sexual abuse case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 01, 2025 15:33 IST

Former MP and suspended Janata Dal-Secular leader Prajwal Revanna was on Friday convicted by a Special Court in Bengaluru in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against him.

IMAGE: Suspended JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Special Court Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat will announce the quantum of punishment on Saturday.

The case pertains to a 48-year-old woman who was working as a help at the family's Gannikada farmhouse in Hassan district's Holenarasipura.

She was allegedly raped twice in 2021 and the act recorded by the accused on his mobile phone.

 

Four separate cases have been registered against Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual harassment, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the cases against him.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD-S patriarch H D Deve Gowda.

The cases came to light after pen-drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26, 2024

He was arrested by the SIT on May 31 last year, upon arrival at Bengaluru Airport from Germany in connection with a case registered at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station.

Revanna had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

JD-S suspended him from the party following the cases filed against him.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
