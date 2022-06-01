Moosewala killing: Bishnoi withdraws plea seeking protection from encounter

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is suspected to be involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's killing, on Wednesday withdrew from the Delhi high court his plea in which he had sought necessary safeguards as he apprehended a 'fake encounter' by the Punjab Police.

IMAGE: Lawrence Bishnoi in the custody of Delhi Police's Special Cell. Photograph: ANI Photo

At the outset, his counsel submitted before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma that he wishes to withdraw the petition and wants to file it before the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The court said, 'the petition is dismissed as withdrawn'.

Delhi Government Standing Counsel (criminal) Sanjay Lau said the petition was not maintainable in Delhi.

The plea, in the Delhi high court, had sought direction to the Tihar Jail authority and the Delhi Police to ensure that necessary safeguards, including videography, are taken for his safety before giving his custody to any other state police, including the Punjab Police.

Bishnoi had earlier approached a district court in New Delhi which refused to entertain his plea.

He was lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a case lodged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) and was on Tuesday remanded in three-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell after it arrested him in an Arms Act case.

On May 29, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced setting up a judicial commission headed by a sitting high court judge to probe the killing of 28-year-old Moosewala.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn or curtailed on May 28 temporarily.

Bishnoi, in his petition filed in the high court through advocate Vishal Chopra, sought a direction to Central Tihar jail authorities to give prior intimation to his advocates before giving his custody to any other state police on any production warrant.

He said he apprehends a fake encounter by the Punjab Police due to 'political unrest between political parties there'.

'Pass a direction to the Delhi Police and Tihar Jail authority to ensure all necessary security arrangements for the petitioner as he shall be duly handcuffed, shackled and videographed during the production warrant and on transit remand if any warrant produced by the Punjab Police for the safety of his life,' the plea said.

Punjab police chief V K Bhawra had claimed that prima facie, it seemed to be an inter-gang rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi Group and Lucky Patial group.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has allegedly claimed responsibility for the murder on May 29, and said it was planned by him and the Lawrence Bishnoi group.