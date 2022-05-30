News
Rediff.com  » News » Mann orders probe into Moosewala murder by sitting HC judge

Mann orders probe into Moosewala murder by sitting HC judge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 30, 2022 13:39 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government will request the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana high court to get the Sidhu Moosewala murder case probed by a sitting high court judge.

The government will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice, said Mann.

His statement came after Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh demanded a probe by a sitting judge of the high court into the murder.

 

In a statement, Mann also expressed deep shock over the demise of Moosewala.

“Punjab Government shall be requesting the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court to get the case inquired into by the sitting judge of the high court,” he said.

The state government shall ensure full cooperation in this enquiry commission including that from any central agency like the NIA.

Mann further said he had already ordered an inquiry at the highest level into aspects of security reduction and fix responsibility,

The famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
