Forex reserves drop $2.41 bn to $637.92 bn

India's forex reserves dropped $2.412 billion to $637.922 billion as on April 26, in the third consecutive weekly decline in the reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined $2.28 billion to $640.33 billion.

For the week ended April 5, the reserves had hit an all-time high of $648.562 billion following multiple weeks of increases.

The earlier high of $642.453 billion achieved in September 2021 got surpassed in March this year.

For the week ended April 26, the foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- decreased $1.159 billion to $559.701 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased $1.275 billion to $55.533 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $15 million to $18.048 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up $8 million to $4.639 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.