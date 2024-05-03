News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Forex reserves drop $2.41 bn to $637.92 bn

Forex reserves drop $2.41 bn to $637.92 bn

Source: PTI
May 03, 2024 18:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's forex reserves dropped $2.412 billion to $637.922 billion as on April 26, in the third consecutive weekly decline in the reserves, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Forex

Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined $2.28 billion to $640.33 billion.

 

For the week ended April 5, the reserves had hit an all-time high of $648.562 billion following multiple weeks of increases.

The earlier high of $642.453 billion achieved in September 2021 got surpassed in March this year.

For the week ended April 26, the foreign currency assets -- a major component of the reserves -- decreased $1.159 billion to $559.701 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased $1.275 billion to $55.533 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $15 million to $18.048 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was also up $8 million to $4.639 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Once In A Lifetime Opportunity To...'
'Once In A Lifetime Opportunity To...'
Fintechs Push For Easier KYC
Fintechs Push For Easier KYC
How Heat Wave Will Affect Your Kitchen
How Heat Wave Will Affect Your Kitchen
Prajwal Revanna booked for rape: CM Siddaramaiah
Prajwal Revanna booked for rape: CM Siddaramaiah
Why BJP, Shinde Sena are courting Raj Thackeray
Why BJP, Shinde Sena are courting Raj Thackeray
Ricky Ponting reveals son's secret IPL ritual
Ricky Ponting reveals son's secret IPL ritual
Sensex tumbles 733 points amid broad-based selloff
Sensex tumbles 733 points amid broad-based selloff

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'BJP Underperformance May Trigger...'

'BJP Underperformance May Trigger...'

Wage Pact: Will Bankers Make More Money?

Wage Pact: Will Bankers Make More Money?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances