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Authorities Investigate Arrow Attacks on Monkeys in Thane Forest, Offer Reward

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 26, 2026 09:53 IST

Authorities in Thane, Maharashtra, are investigating the cruel arrow attacks on monkeys in Yeoor forest and offering a reward to catch the perpetrators, highlighting the importance of wildlife protection.

Key Points

  • Two bonnet macaques were found injured by arrows in the Yeoor forest in Thane, Maharashtra.
  • Forest authorities have launched an investigation into the arrow attacks on the monkeys.
  • A reward of Rs 25,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individuals responsible.
  • The injured monkeys received immediate medical treatment from wildlife welfare experts.
  • Authorities are examining CCTV footage and pursuing all possible leads to find the culprits and enforce the Wildlife Protection Act.

Forest authorities have launched a probe into two cases of monkeys injured by arrows in the Yeoor forest in Maharashtra's Thane district and announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information on the culprits, officials said on Thursday.

The two bonnet macaques were found targeted similarly within a span of two days recently, with arrows piercing their neck and jaw, a forest department release on Wednesday said.

 

The injured animals were rescued by wildlife welfare experts and administered immediate medical treatment.

Investigation and Reward Details

A reward of Rs 25,000 will be given to anyone providing credible information about the culprits, the forest department said.

"We have formed three teams to trace the culprits. CCTV footage is being examined and all possible leads are being pursued. Strict action will be taken against the culprits under the Wildlife Protection Act," an official said.

Two cases were registered on March 20 and 22 against unidentified persons under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the release said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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