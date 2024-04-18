News
TMC lodges complaint with EC against Bengal guv

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 18, 2024 13:31 IST
The Trinamool Congress on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose for allegedly interfering in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls in the state.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose . Photograph: ANI Photo

"A complaint against Governor C V Ananda Bose has been lodged with EC for repeatedly interfering with the ensuing Lok Sabha Elections, 2024 and attempting to visit poll-going areas during the silent period and on polling day," a TMC leader said.

 

The Election Commission has advised the West Bengal Governor to call off his proposed tour of Cooch Behar on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls' first phase as it was violative of the Model Code of Conduct, sources said on Wednesday.

Polling is scheduled in Cooch Behar on April 19 and the 48-hour silence period when campaigning is barred began on Wednesday evening.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Modi wants to tour everywhere: Oppn on 7-phase LS poll
EC asked X to remove post on electoral bonds: Cong
Is govt misusing probe agencies? Here's what EC says
Who's That Girl With Ranveer?
For Pakistan, Siachen Is A Debacle
Pak Army Chief's Swift Reshuffle
What's This American Doing In Bollywood?
India Votes 2024

'BJP has changed Election Commission's functioning'

As Mamata breathes fire, governor appoints another VC

