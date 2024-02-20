Bengal guv opens 'Peace Home' for Sandeshkhali women

A 'peace home' has been opened at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata from Monday to provide temporary refuge to the aggrieved women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose meets women who were affected by the violence of Sandeshkhali, in North 24 Parganas. Photograph: ANI Photo

Tthe Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Governor CV Ananda Bose, Sandip Rajput, said on Monday that the idea of opening the peace home was initiated by the governor after his recent visit to Sandeshkhali.

"The governor recently visited Sandeshkhali. He had issued a helpline number, and so we have been receiving several calls. A peace home/safe home has been opened in Raj Bhavan in Kolkata to accommodate the victims of Sandeshkhali. The food and water will be made available for free," Sandip Rajput said.

When asked whether any women expressed willingness to come to the peace home, OSD said that many people have expressed their desire to come and Raj Bhawan is ready to accommodate them.

"We are fully prepared," he added.

Replying to the question of whether people from Sandeshkhali will be able to come to Raj Bhavan, he said that we have provided the transportation services.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has also appealed to political parties and people from all walks of life to come together and organise a 'peace visit' to trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district to show solidarity with the aggrieved women.

"I appeal to the law-abiding citizenry, civil society leaders, opinion makers and all political parties to unite in a 'peace visit' to Sandeshkhali, to go around the streets there that have been witnessing distrust, scepticism and lawlessness and stand by the law-abiding citizens, and more specifically, the aggrieved women there and tell them the entire country is with them," Bose said in a message released from Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Stating that he was aware of the steps being taken by the state government in dealing with the law and order situation there, the governor assured the women of Sandeshkhali of being with them.

"To my aggrieved sisters of Sandeshkhali, I give my assurance that we are all with you. You need not be afraid. Your rightful place in society shall be secured and you shall be meaningfully empowered to guide your families and society," he added.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma met Bose after returning from Sandeshkhali.

The NCW chairperson said she would meet DGP Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday.