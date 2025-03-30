HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mohanlal apologises over Gujarat riots reference in 'Empuraan'

Mohanlal apologises over Gujarat riots reference in 'Empuraan'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 30, 2025 15:04 IST

x

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Sunday expressed regret over the raging row surrounding his recently released film L2: Empuraan and assured that the controversial portions would be removed from the movie.

IMAGE: A post of Mohanlal's film L2: Empuraan.

Amidst the intense criticism unleashed by Sangh Parivar against some portions of the movie, the actor took to his social media handle and said that as an artist, it was his duty to ensure that none of his films promotes hatred toward any political movement, ideology, or religious community.

Mohanlal said he came to know that certain political and social themes portrayed in Empuraan, the second part of the Lucifer franchise, have caused deep distress to many people who love him.

"As an artist, it is my duty to ensure that none of my films promote hatred toward any political movement, ideology, or religious community. With that in mind, both me and the Empuraan team sincerely regret any distress that may have caused to those who love me," he said.

 

The actor said the entire movie team has collectively decided to remove those portions from the film.

He further said for the past four decades, he has lived his film life as one among the people.

"Your love and trust are my only strength. I firmly believe that there is no Mohanlal beyond that." the actor added.

The Prithviraj-directed film, the second part of the Lucifer movie, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots.

On Thursday, the opening day of the movie itself, the Sangh Parivar came out with vehement criticism against the film on social media, while the Congress and a section of the Left platforms celebrated the film for portraying the right-wing politics as "villainous".

L2: Empuraan, which had its worldwide release on Thursday, had 4,500 shows in 746 screens in Kerala alone on the opening day, sources said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Empuraan Review
Empuraan Review
Shah Rukh's Cameo Dropped From Empuraan?
Shah Rukh's Cameo Dropped From Empuraan?
L2: Empuraan: The Aamir Khan Connection
L2: Empuraan: The Aamir Khan Connection
L2: Empuraan Trailer Looks Exciting!
L2: Empuraan Trailer Looks Exciting!
Mohanlal can do magic, literally
Mohanlal can do magic, literally

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Largest Indian Jails

webstory image 2

10 Actors Who Dropped Out Of College

webstory image 3

Kitchen Utensils You May Never Have Seen: 9 More

VIDEOS

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy spotted at Mumbai airport0:36

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy spotted at Mumbai airport

'Feels like goddess in black', Tara Sutaria at Lakme Fashion Week2:35

'Feels like goddess in black', Tara Sutaria at Lakme...

Amit Shah arrives at Patna airport for 2-day Bihar visit0:46

Amit Shah arrives at Patna airport for 2-day Bihar visit

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD