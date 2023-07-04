News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi to launch projects worth Rs 50,000cr in 4 states

Modi to launch projects worth Rs 50,000cr in 4 states

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: July 04, 2023 23:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan on July 7 and 8 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of about 50 projects worth around Rs 50,000 crore, official sources said Tuesday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit four states on July 7 and 8. Photograph: PIB

All these states, except Uttar Pradesh, are slated to go to polls later this year.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi will first travel from Delhi to Raipur, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects, including the six-lane sections of the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam corridor, to people. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting.

The prime minister will then travel to Gorakhpur where will attend a programme at the Gita Press, the sources said.

Thereafter, he will flag off Vande Bharat trains on three routes and also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of the Gorakhpur railway station.

 

From Gorakhpur, Modi will travel to his constituency, Varanasi, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects.

In Varanasi, the prime minister will inaugurate the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to Son Nagar new section of the Dedicated Freight Corridor.

He will also dedicate to people the four-lane widened NH56 (Varanasi-Jaunpur).

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the renovation of Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat, the sources said.

On July 8, he will travel from Varanasi to Warangal in Telangana.

In Warangal, he will lay the foundation stone of various projects, including for key sections of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of four-laning of Karimnagar-Warangal section of NH-563. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting in Warangal.

The prime minister will then travel from Warangal to Bikaner, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate various sections of Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway and also dedicate the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor Phase-I.

He will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Bikaner railway station. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting in Bikaner.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Will Be Modi's Road To 2024?
What Will Be Modi's Road To 2024?
'Hindutva Will Not Get BJP One Extra Vote'
'Hindutva Will Not Get BJP One Extra Vote'
What Happens To The BJP After Modi?
What Happens To The BJP After Modi?
Cricket Australia withdraw Maxwell, Marsh
Cricket Australia withdraw Maxwell, Marsh
Xi, Sharif listening, Modi says must condemn nations...
Xi, Sharif listening, Modi says must condemn nations...
Video of man urinating on tribal in MP sparks outrage
Video of man urinating on tribal in MP sparks outrage
Raj Thackeray sees Pawar Sr's hand in Maha drama
Raj Thackeray sees Pawar Sr's hand in Maha drama
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How Odds Stack Up In 5 State Polls

How Odds Stack Up In 5 State Polls

Who Will Modi Pick For Assembly Polls Later This Year?

Who Will Modi Pick For Assembly Polls Later This Year?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances