How Modi's Jhalmuri Purchase Could Influence Bengal Elections

BJP MP Anurag Thakur asserts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's simple act of buying 'jhalmuri' in Jhargram will significantly influence the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, highlighting the PM's connection with the common people.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points BJP MP Anurag Thakur believes PM Modi's 'jhalmuri' purchase will impact the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Thakur criticised CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly not engaging with small traders.

The BJP leader accused the TMC government of blocking central welfare schemes and corruption.

BJP promises 'zero tolerance' towards crimes against women if it wins the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Thakur highlighted the high unemployment rate in West Bengal, blaming the TMC government.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi buying 'jhalmuri' in Jhargram would have an impact in the West Bengal Assembly polls and asked if Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attempted any such outreach to small traders in 15 years.

Addressing a press conference here, the senior BJP leader said that Narendra Modi was "not just a name but a brand who lives in the hearts of people".

The prime minister on Sunday posted a video on his official X account in which he was seen buying 'jhalmuri', a popular Bengali street food made of puffed rice, green chillies, and spices, from a nondescript shop in Jhargram.

The PM, who was accompanied by his security personnel, paid the shopkeeper for the snack. When the man denied taking the money, the prime minister insisted that he accept it.

Modi's Outreach to Small Vendors

Referring to the incident, Thakur said, "In the past 15 years, did the chief minister ever visit a small shop and buy something to eat? The prime minister did so.

"Even a small vendor selling goods worth Rs 10 feels encouraged that the prime minister can eat at his shop. This is not a small incident. Its impact will be seen in the elections," he said.

Accusations Against the TMC Government

He also accused the Trinamool Congress government of blocking the implementation of several Central welfare schemes in the state and accused it of indulging in corruption.

About the BJP-led Union government's failed bid to pass bills for the implementation of women's quota in legislatures from 2029, Thakur said, "Reservation for women is not a favour, it is their right. The BJP has ensured the passage of the law, but parties like the Congress and TMC delayed it for years."

Another BJP leader, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, claimed the TMC government has failed to ensure the safety of women in the state.

BJP's Promises for West Bengal

Once the BJP wins the West Bengal Assembly polls, it would ensure "zero tolerance" towards crimes against women and provide reservation and financial support to them as outlined in its poll manifesto, he said.

On the employment issue, Thakur alleged that unemployment in West Bengal was significantly higher than the national average and blamed the Mamata Banerjee government for the lack of job opportunities in the state.

He further alleged that job losses in the informal sector and migration of youth to other states reflected a "governance failure" and accused the TMC dispensation of "fostering a hostile environment for businesses".

"The people of Bengal are looking for a change. The BJP is committed to development, employment generation and transparent governance," Thakur added.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are a key battleground for the BJP, which has been trying to expand its influence in the eastern state. The BJP hopes to unseat the incumbent Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee, who has been in power since 2011. The state's political landscape is often characterised by intense competition and high-stakes campaigns.