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Home  » News » TMC Accuses BJP of Orchestrating Malda Unrest, Denounces Modi's Claims on Women's Safety

TMC Accuses BJP of Orchestrating Malda Unrest, Denounces Modi's Claims on Women's Safety

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 00:13 IST

Amidst rising political tensions in West Bengal, the TMC accuses the BJP of orchestrating unrest in Malda and spreading falsehoods about women's safety, while the BJP denies the allegations and promises justice after the upcoming elections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • TMC accuses BJP of involvement in Malda unrest and violence.
  • TMC refutes PM Modi's claims about women's safety in West Bengal.
  • BJP denies TMC's allegations, promising action against wrongdoers after the election.
  • PM Modi uses Malda incident to highlight alleged lawlessness and demographic change in West Bengal.
  • Political tensions escalate in West Bengal ahead of elections, with accusations flying between TMC and BJP.

The TMC on Sunday accused the BJP of being involved in the unrest in West Bengal's Malda district, where several judicial officers engaged in scrutiny of under-adjudication voters were gheraoed recently, and charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with peddling falsehood on women's safety issues.

The ruling party's comments came after the PM made the Malda gherao of judicial officers the centrepiece of the BJP's campaign on alleged lawlessness in the state, claiming that it reflected the TMC's "maha jungle raj".

 

He framed the assembly polls as a battle between the "bhay" (fear) allegedly spread by the ruling TMC and the BJP's "bharosa" (trust).

TMC MP Kirti Azad, in a statement on X, said, "Modi ji should stop lyingwe exposed how your B and C teams were involved in Malda violence. From police observer to AIMIM leader - you deployed your entire machinery to create unrest here, and today you are lecturing."

About Modi's allegations regarding the safety of women in the state, TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghosh said, "We don't need a lecture from a party that is famous for shielding and garlanding rapists."

Senior TMC leader and state education minister Bratya Basu accused the PM of spreading hatred towards the Bengali language.

BJP's Response to Allegations

Rejecting the TMC's allegations, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said the PM had sent out a clear message that after the election results on May 4, all wrongdoers would face action.

"There will be no politics of intimidation, no more anarchy or lawlessness. This time, West Bengal will see justice, rule of law and a secure future," said Majumdar, also the former state BJP president.

Modi's Campaign in Cooch Behar

Addressing his first election rally in Bengal's Cooch Behar after the poll schedule was announced, Modi used the Malda incident to sharpen the BJP's twin campaign planks of deteriorating law and order and alleged demographic change.

He also invoked the Sandeshkhali incident, infiltration from Bangladesh, corruption and unemployment to mount a broadside against the Mamata Banerjee government.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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