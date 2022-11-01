In Morbi Modi calls for detailed, extensive probe into bridge crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a "detailed and extensive" inquiry to identify all aspects relating to the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy is the need of the hour, as he chaired a high-level meeting in Morbi to review the situation.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi chairs a high-level meet in Morbi to discuss the bridge collapse. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

He asserted that key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest, officials said.

Authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour, he said after he was briefed on the rescue operation and the assistance provided to the affected families.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who holds the rank of minister of state, were among those who attended the meeting.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi at the bridge collapse site, Morbi, Gujarat, November 1, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

Earlier, Modi visited the site of the bridge collapse and also went to the local hospital where the injured are recovering. He also interacted with those involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their efforts.

Officials briefed the prime minister about the rescue operations at the site where 135 people were killed on Sunday when the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed.

Before he arrived at the spot, the prime minister conducted an aerial survey of the location.

The collapsed bridge connected Darbargadh Palace on one end and Swaminarayan temple on the other.

The PM arrived at the Darbargadh Palace where he was briefed by officials about what might have gone wrong with the bridge structure.