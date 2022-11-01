News
Rediff.com  » News » Ahead of PM's visit, Morbi hospital gets a facelift

By Prashant Thakor
November 01, 2022 11:01 IST
The government hospital at Morbi has got a makeover ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the facility to meet those injured in Sunday's suspension bridge collapse which claimed 135 lives.

IMAGE: The Congress tweeted images that showed repair work going on inside the Morbi hospital. Photograph: Courtesy @INCIndia/Twitter

Workers were seen cleaning and painting a portion of the 300-bed hospital, which is a ground plus two-storey structure of three wings, ahead of Modi's visit later Tuesday.

Six of those injured in the collapse are undergoing treatment at the hospital, while four to five other injured are being treated at a private hospital, a doctor said.

So far, 56 people have been discharged, he added.

 

Portions of the entry gate have been painted in yellow, while some areas inside the hospital have got a coat of white paint.

The Congress tweeted images that showed repair work going on inside the Morbi hospital, to launch a tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The photos posted by Congress on Twitter showed overnight repair work going on inside the Morbi hospital, which included a fresh coat of paint, new tiles on the walls, and minor construction work to beautify the hospital ahead of PM Modi's visit to the facility on Tuesday.

Slamming the BJP for this 'eventbaazi', the Congress people have died but the ruling party is making an event out of this tragedy.

'Trasadi ka event (event of tragedy),' it tweeted.

The Congress claimed that these arrangements are being made for PM Modi's photo op in the hospital.

'They are not ashamed. So many people died, and they are preparing for an event,' it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting all the 182 Gujarat Assembly seats, posted a video of the hospital being painted.

'Morbi civil hospital is being painted overnight so that the poor condition of the building does not get exposed during PM Modi's photoshoot,' the AAP claimed.

Prashant Thakor
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
