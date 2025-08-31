HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi to Xi: Committed to taking forward India-China ties

3 Minutes Read
August 31, 2025 10:57 IST

India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Chinese President Xi Jinping as the two leaders held wide-ranging talks to reset the bilateral relations.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Tianjin on Sunday. Photograph: Courtesy @narendramodi/X

In his televised opening remarks, Modi said the welfare of 2.8 billion people is linked to bilateral cooperation between India and China.

The prime minister noted that there is peace and stability along the border following last year's disengagement process, adding that direct flights between the two countries are being resumed.

The prime minister also made a mention of the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

There was consent between our Special Representatives on border management, he said.

India and China have a framework called the Special Representatives on the boundary question to address issues relating to the border.

"We are committed to take forward our cooperation based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," Modi said.

 

The prime minister also congratulated Xi on China's successful presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Modi landed in China on Saturday on a two-day visit that came after a gap of seven years. He is in China to attend the SCO summit.

Recently, India and China have taken multiple steps to smooth their bilateral relationship, including the resumption of trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

During Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit on August 18 and 19, both sides agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement.

They also agreed on the facilitation of visas for tourists, businesses, media and other visitors in both directions.

The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will kick off on Sunday at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin.

After a welcoming ceremony and a photo session, the leaders will attend a reception and a concert.

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.

During the course of the summit, PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The SCO summit is crucial for India, as it comes after the United States' 50 per cent tariffs took effect.

Of these, a 25 per cent tariff was imposed on New Delhi for buying Russian crude oil.

-- with ANI inputs

