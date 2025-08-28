Xi's Letter To Murmu Behind India-China Reset?

A confidential diplomatic exchange at the highest levels has brought to light a quiet recalibration of relations between India and China.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Hubei provincial museum in Wuhan, April 27, 2018. Photograph: China Daily/Reuters

According to a Bloomberg report, this shift was precipitated by a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping to his Indian counterpart, Droupadi Murmu, sent on April 1.

The communication, coming at a time of escalating trade hostilities from Washington, DDC, appears to have been a calculated move by Beijing to strengthen ties with New Delhi in the face of shared economic pressure.

The move by Xi is particularly noteworthy given the strained relationship between the two Asian giants, marked by a border standoff that has persisted for several years.

By reaching out to President Murmu, the head of State, the letter was a discreet yet deliberate overture to test the waters for improved relations.

The message reportedly expressed concern over American economic policies that could be detrimental to China's interests and nominated a provincial official to serve as a new diplomatic contact. This information was subsequently passed on to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The timing of this outreach is crucial.

The US recently announced additional tariffs on Indian goods, bringing the total levy on many exports to 50 per cent. This has had a significant impact on India's economy, threatening to cripple key labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, and seafood. The tariffs are a direct blow to India's largest export market and have been framed by the US as a response to New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil.

This economic pressure from the West has seemingly created an opening for China to mend fences with India.

The Bloomberg report suggests that this backchannel communication from Xi has laid the groundwork for a broader thaw in relations. This overture has since translated into a series of tangible diplomatic actions leading up to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

In recent weeks, both nations have reportedly agreed to revive efforts to resolve their volatile border dispute, marking the most substantial progress since the deadly Galwan Valley clash in 2020.

The renewed dialogue has led to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India, during which he extended a formal invitation from Xi for Prime Minister Modi to attend the SCO summit.

This will be Modi's first visit to China in over seven years.

The two sides have also announced major breakthroughs, including the resumption of direct flights, easing of visa processes for tourists and businesspeople, and the reopening of three key border trade passes.

China has also lifted export curbs on critical materials like fertilisers and rare earth magnets, providing a significant boost to Indian industries.

For India, the calculus is clear. While the US has positioned India as a key partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy to counter China's growing influence, Washington's protectionist trade policies have created a profound dilemma.

The imposition of tariffs on Indian goods, alongside the pressure to curtail trade with Russia, has made the American relationship appear less reliable from an economic standpoint.

With export sectors facing significant hardship, India is being compelled to diversify its markets and seek new partnerships.

The diplomatic overture from China, therefore, offers a potential lifeline. By pursuing stronger economic and diplomatic ties with Beijing, New Delhi could mitigate some of the economic pain caused by the Trump tariffs. This new engagement appears to be one of pragmatism and necessity, and driven by the desire to safeguard national economic interests in a multipolar world.

The upcoming meeting between Xi and Modi on the sidelines of the SCO summit is expected to be a crucial step in this recalibration of relations, sending a powerful signal to the international community that both nations are prepared to prioritise stability and cooperation in the face of external economic challenges.

And to imagine it all began with a simple letter at the highest levels.