News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi to visit US, Egypt from June 20-25. Details here

Modi to visit US, Egypt from June 20-25. Details here

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 16, 2023 12:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake separate state visits to the United States and Egypt from June 20 to 25, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday.

IMAGE: In the second leg of his two-nation visit, Modi will travel to Cairo to pay a state visit to Egypt from June 24 to 25. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Modi's visit to the US will commence in New York, where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the headquarters of the United Nations on June 21.

In December 2014, the UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

"The prime minister will thereafter travel to Washington D.C., where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will host a State dinner in honour of the prime minister the same evening," the MEA said in a statement.

It said Prime Minister Modi will address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22 at the invitation of Congressional leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer.

 

On June 23, the prime minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken, according to the MEA.

"In addition to the official engagements, the prime minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora," it said.

In the second leg of his two-nation visit, Modi will travel to Cairo to pay a state visit to Egypt from June 24 to 25.

The visit is at the invitation of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of Egypt, which he extended to Modi in January when he graced India's Republic Day celebrations as chief guest.

This will be Modi's first visit to Egypt as prime minister.

"Apart from his talks with President Sisi, the prime minister is likely to interact with senior dignitaries from the Egyptian government, some prominent Egyptian personalities, as well as the Indian community in Egypt," the MEA said.

"Relations between India and Egypt are based on ancient trade and economic linkages as well as cultural and deep-rooted people-to-people ties," it said.

During the state visit of President Sisi to India in January, it was agreed to elevate the relationship between the two countries to a strategic partnership.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Explained: What happens on US state visit
Explained: What happens on US state visit
Modi to visit US on June 22, Biden to host state dinner
Modi to visit US on June 22, Biden to host state dinner
Bidens to host intimate dinner for Modi before...
Bidens to host intimate dinner for Modi before...
Samantha's Prayer: 'Must hang onto love'
Samantha's Prayer: 'Must hang onto love'
Want To Buy Annuity? Read This
Want To Buy Annuity? Read This
NCERT row: Academics slam name withdrawal 'spectacle'
NCERT row: Academics slam name withdrawal 'spectacle'
'Chinese are in the game of ambitions'
'Chinese are in the game of ambitions'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Eye On 2024: Modi's Foreign Visits

Eye On 2024: Modi's Foreign Visits

Why Modi visits so many countries

Why Modi visits so many countries

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances