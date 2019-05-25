Modi to seek mother's blessings on Sunday, Varanasi next

May 25, 2019 12:34 IST

Before his swearing-in for the second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he will be flying to Gujarat on Sunday to seek his mother Heeraben Modi's blessings.

"Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening to seek blessings of my Mother," the prime minister wrote on his Twitter handle.

The PM had paid her a visit last month too before filing his nomination from the parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

After visiting his mother, the prime minister will be proceeding to Varanasi to thank his supporters.

"Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," PM Modi said.

The prime minister, who won by a huge margin of 4,79,505 votes, had held a grand roadshow in his parliamentary constituency and had also participated in Ganga Aarti there.

On Saturday, five legislators of Varanasi district, two MLCs and District president of BJP Varanasi had visited the PM to deliver a certificate of his victory. During the meeting, the Prime Minister had reviewed the work that was stopped due to the Model Code of Conduct in the city.

With the official count in the Lok Sabha elections over on Friday, the BJP has secured 303 seats, 22 more than in the 2014 elections. The party's tally along with that of its allies, the National Democratic Alliance, has been pushed up to 352 in the 17th Lok Sabha.