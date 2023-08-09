Dynasty politics, corruption, appeasement must quit India: BJP

The three ills of 'dynasticism, corruption and appeasement' politics must quit India in the best interest of the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party said on Wednesday as it commemorated the Quit India movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi on this day in 1942.

IMAGE: BJP MP Gopal Jee Thakur holds a placards during the demonstration on the anniversary of Quit India Movement, at Parliament premises, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said corruption and appeasement politics come with the dynastic politics.

He spoke about 'several scams that took place' during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime at the Centre, as well as those that came under the watch of the Trinamool Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti in the states ruled by them, saying dynasty politics, corruption, and appeasement politics must quit India in the best interest of the country.

These are the 'three ills' of the country and the 'dirty triangle' of politics which must quit India, he said.

"For the sake of india, its security, integrity, it is very important that these three ills -- blatant family rule, corruption, and shameful appeasement -- quit india," Prasad told reporters.

"If the democratic fabric of the country is to be safeguarded, probity in politics has to be brought back and saved in the country, these three curses have to quit India," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs staged a demonstration at the Parliament House Complex seeking the banishment of dynasty politics, corruption, and appeasement politics from the country.

At the press conference, Prasad said the BJP is against dynastic politics and not against the son or daughter of a politician coming to politics and contesting elections.

Dynastic politics means son or daughter of a politician running the party as its chief, becoming prime minister or chief minister, or becoming the party's prime ministerial or chief ministerial candidate, he said.

"This is called parivarvaad (dynasticism) in which there is no space for ordinary party workers and leaders," he added.

Prasad said 'packaging and repackaging' of Rahul Gandhi will keep happening but it is for the leaders of the Congress to see how much capacity he has 'to become leader of this great country'.

The BJP leader also took a swipe at the Congress for calling Gandhi a 'jan nayak', saying the people had given this title to former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur for his great contributions.

"When raag darbaar is played in 'darbari' culture, several dissonant ragas also emerge," he said.

Prasad called the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) 'ghamandiya' and targetted the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam accusing their top leaders of carrying forward dynastic politics.

"Family rule is inherently undemocratic and irresponsible Parivaar needs support of the corrupt to continue their politics. Appeasement is very significant part of their political thoughts," Prasad alleged.

The BJP leader hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to end corruption and appeasement politics in the country.

"We are proud of Prime Minister Modi. He has ended appeasement and corruption," he said.