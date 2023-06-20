News
Modi to meet Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson today

By Kumar Rakesh
June 20, 2023 14:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet over two dozen thought leaders from various walks of life in New York on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Indian-Americans gather to send a message of welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his state visit, in Washington, on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

These include Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians and health sector experts.

Among those meeting Modi would be entrepreneur and Tesla and Twitter owner Elon Musk, astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate economist Paul Romer, author Nicholas Nassim Taleb and investor Ray Dalio.

Other notable personalities are Falu Shah, Jeff Smith, Michael Froman, Daniel Russel, Elbridge Colby, Peter Agre, Stephen Klasko and Chandrika Tandon, officials said.

There will be conversations to achieve better synergy, understand the developments in the US and invite people to collaborate with India among other issues on the agenda, they said.

 

As a means to enhance people-to-people connect, Modi often meets thought leaders in the countries he visits, they noted.

Modi will be in New York where he will celebrate the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22.

The visit also includes an address to the joint session of the US Congress on June 22.

Kumar Rakesh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
