Modi to attend Abe's State funeral

Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi plans to attend the State funeral for former Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo on September 27 in Tokyo, the Japanese media quoted government officials as saying on Wednesday.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was fatally shot on July 8 while the 67-year-old leader was delivering a campaign speech in western Japan ahead of the House of Councillors election on July 10.

Modi, who had a close relationship with Abe, will meet with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio during the visit, the Kyodo news agency reported.

However, there was no official announcement in New Delhi or in Tokyo on Modi's visit to Japan to attend Abe's State funeral.

Condoling his 'dear friend' Abe's death last month, Modi had said the former Japanese premier dedicated his life to making the world a better place.

'He (Abe) was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place,' Modi had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Japan and India plan to hold the second round of 'two-plus-two' security talks involving their foreign and defence ministers on September 8 in Tokyo, the Kyodo report said on Wednesday.

At the planned ministerial security talks, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Defence Minister Hamada Yasukazu will engage their Indian counterparts Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh, the Kyodo report said.

They will likely discuss joint exercises involving the Japanese self-defense forces and the Indian military, among other topics.

Modi last visited Japan in May when he to attend the summit of the Quad group hosted by Kishida and also involving Australia and the United States.