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Modi takes boat ride in Hooghly River, clicks photos

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 12:03 IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hooghly river boat ride underscores his commitment to West Bengal's development and highlights the Ganga's cultural importance for the Bengali people.

PM takes boat ride in Hooghly River

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a camera in a boat as he visits the Hooghly River, in Kolkata on Friday. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a boat ride on the Hooghly river in Kolkata.
  • Modi reaffirmed his commitment to the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of the Bengali people.
  • He highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of the Ganga river for the people of Bengal.
  • The Prime Minister shared photographs of the iconic Howrah Bridge and Vidyasagar Setu from his river trip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning took a boat ride on the Hooghly river in Kolkata and said its divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation.

Modi also asserted that he was committed towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of the 'great Bengali people'.

 

The PM posted a few photographs of his river trip on social media, in which he is seen seated on a wooden boat with a camera in hand, and the iconic Howrah Bridge and the Vidyasagar Setu are visible in the background.

Hooghly River's Cultural Significance

'Tried my hand at photographing this great river. Also caught a close glimpse of the Vidyasagar Setu and Howrah Bridge,' the Prime Minister said on X.

For every Bengali, the Ganga occupies a very special place, he said.

"One can say that the Ganga flows through the soul of Bengal. Her divine waters carry the timeless spirit of an entire civilisation. This morning in Kolkata, I spent some time on the banks of the Hooghly river, an opportunity to express gratitude to Maa Ganga," Modi said on social media.

The Hooghly is the distributary of the Ganga river.

Modi Meets Boatmen

The prime minister said he had the opportunity to 'meet boatmen, whose hardworking nature is admirable, and morning walkers' during the trip.

State BJP sources said Modi spent the night at Lok Bhavan in Kolkata after he had led a roadshow from Howrah to Kolkata on Thursday evening.

He headed straight to the Princep Ghat this morning to have a boat ride, they said.

"Yesterday evening, during the long roadshow from Howrah to Kolkata, I was on Howrah Bridge. And this morning, I saw this bridge from the Hooghly River!", he said.

Modi also said, "On the Hooghly, reiterated our commitment to work towards the development of West Bengal and the prosperity of the great Bengali people."

Campaigning in West Bengal

The prime minister is actively campaigning for the BJP in the West Bengal assembly elections, the first phase of which was held on Thursday.

The second round of the elections will be held on April 29, and the counting of votes will be on May 4.

The Hooghly River is a major distributary of the Ganges, flowing through West Bengal.

The river holds significant cultural and economic importance for the region, serving as a vital transportation route and a source of livelihood for many.

Modi's visit comes amid ongoing assembly elections in the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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