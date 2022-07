Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across INCREDIBLE INDIA.

IMAGE: A boatman steers across the Hoogly in Nadia, West Bengal, July 5, 2022 as monsoon clouds fill the evening sky. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com