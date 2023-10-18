News
Modi 'shocked at' Gaza hospital attack, says civilian deaths concerning

Modi 'shocked at' Gaza hospital attack, says civilian deaths concerning

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 18, 2023 14:50 IST
Expressing shock over the tragic loss of lives in an attack on an hospital in Gaza, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict were a matter of serious concern and those involved should be held responsible.

IMAGE: A view of debris in the area of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, and where Palestinians who fled their homes were sheltering amid the ongoing conflict with Israel, in Gaza City, on October 18, 2023. Photograph: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

According to media reports, Hamas group said a massive explosion at the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza killed hundreds of people Tuesday.

Hamas attributed the blast to an Israeli air strike, but the Israeli military said it was not involved and the explosion was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.

 

'Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured,' Modi said on X.

'Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible,' the prime minister said.

Hostilities between Israel and Hamas began after armed Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip launched an unprecedented attack on Israel by land, air, and sea on October 7.

Since the start of hostilities, as many as 2,778 Palestinians have been killed.

Media reports have cited official Israeli sources as saying that at least 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals have been killed in Israel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

